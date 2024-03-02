DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

This Never Happened on The Roof by Gray Area [Sold Out]

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sat, 2 Mar, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
From $26.78
About

Live in the moment with This Never Happened label showcase on The Roof of Superior Ingredients on March 2nd.

This Never Happened is a record label and event series created and curated by Daniel Goldstein, aka Lane 8. It was born out of a desire for audien...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

