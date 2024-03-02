DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Live in the moment with This Never Happened label showcase on The Roof of Superior Ingredients on March 2nd.
This Never Happened is a record label and event series created and curated by Daniel Goldstein, aka Lane 8. It was born out of a desire for audien...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.