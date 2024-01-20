Top track

Koncept presents: Sainte Vie Vortex Live AV Show with Special Guest Øostil (Afterlife) & MANTi

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
From $27.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Koncept is back with the second installment of Sainte Vie's Vortex Live AV show featuring special guest Øostil and MANTi.

For table reservations email: info@innovationmotion.com

ALL SALES ARE FINAL, THERE WILL BE NO REFUNDS, NO EXCEPTIONS!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Koncept.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sainte Vie, Øostil, MANTi

Venue

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

