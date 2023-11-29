DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Superlaser

Siroco
Wed, 29 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13
About

SUPERLASER – Concierto de rock indie alternativo sin prejuicios: Melodías y riffs pegadizos, grooves arrolladores y mensajes contundentes. El sonido de esta banda originaria de Benidorm se acerca a bandas como Nothing But Thieves, Royal Blood, Foo Fighters...

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por Superlaser

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

