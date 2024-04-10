DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Arin Ray - Phases Tour

El Club Detroit
Wed, 10 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Cincinnati native released Phases II in December 2019 following his critically acclaimed major-label debut, Platinum Fire. Arin Ray is an accomplished writer whose craftsmanship can be heard in various contemporary works from Chris Brown to Nicki Minaj...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Arin Ray

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.