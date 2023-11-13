Top track

DO.OMYOGA 'ACTIVE ' DYNAMIC PRACTICE

Sound Temple Studio
Mon, 13 Nov, 6:30 pm
WellbeingLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Do.omyoga is the bringing together of music and movement with stillness to create an immersive meditation, an exploration of the self through sound and music to Drone, Doom metal , Electronic, Ambient, Psychedelic , Vibes.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Do.omyoga.

DO.OMYOGA

Sound Temple Studio

6 Sylvester Path, Hackney, London, E8 1EN, United Kingdom
Doors open6:15 pm

