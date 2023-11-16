DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giovedì Jazz • Frank Gambale (secondo spettacolo)

Retronouveau
Thu, 16 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsMessina
€28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ATTENZIONE: questo spettacolo inizierà alle 22.30. Sarà possibile accedere al locale dalle 22.00. Frank Gambale, vincitore di un Grammy Award e due volte candidato al Grammy, è l'ideatore della rivoluzionaria tecnica del Sweep-Picking, ora parte del lessic...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Frank Gambale

Venue

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.