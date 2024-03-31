Top track

Cara Dillon - Black is the Colour

Cara Dillon

Komedia
Sun, 31 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In the world of music, few luminaries shine as brightly as Cara Dillon. This Irish singer seldom fails to leave audiences spellbound with her breathtaking voice and emotional delivery and has remained at the very pinnacle of the folk genre for over two dec...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Cara Dillon

Venue

Komedia

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

