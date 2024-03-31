DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In the world of music, few luminaries shine as brightly as Cara Dillon. This Irish singer seldom fails to leave audiences spellbound with her breathtaking voice and emotional delivery and has remained at the very pinnacle of the folk genre for over two dec...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.