La P'tite Fumée + Roots Zombie

Le VIP
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsNantes
€22.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Après plus de 300 concerts à travers le monde, La P’tite Fumée s’affirme comme l’un des fers de lance d’une scène électronique underground et festive.

Roots Zombie, c’est d’abord un producteur. Issu du punk, il inaugure en 2010 Dub Vibration, son premier...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Le VIP.

Lineup

La P'tite Fumée, Roots Zombie

Venue

Le VIP

Boulevard De La Légion D'honneur, 44600 Saint-Nazaire, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

