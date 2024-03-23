DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ritual Union

Various Venues Bristol
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 11:00 am
GigsBristol
£28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The iconic one-day multi-venue festival is back! With a variety of top-notch live acts, discover the next wave of incoming British talent, local and from afar, alongside some old favourites and international guests, in one of the UK's most iconic musical c...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Venue

Bristol, UK
Doors open11:00 am

