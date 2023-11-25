DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blind Tiger Presents: 'Nightshift' Mnml Tech House

1720
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ITS TIME TO CLOCK IN FOR A ‘NIGHTSHIFT’ AT THE WAREHOUSE. MINIMAL TECH HOUSE SECRET DJ LINEUP, COME EARLY & STAY LATE!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blind Tiger.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

