IN THE TRUNK - MOAB

IN THE TRUNK / Brie / Windowpane / Pyongyang

New Cross Inn
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Of Course + New Cross Live presents

In The Trunk
https://linktr.ee/inthetrunk_​

+ support from

Brie
Windowpane
Pyongyang

Friday 17th November 2023
New Cross Inn
London
Doors 6pm
Tickets £7 ADV | £10 OTD

This is an 18+ event
Presented by New Cross Inn.

Lineup

1
Pyongyang, Windowpane, Brie and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

