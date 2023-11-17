DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Of Course + New Cross Live presents
In The Trunk
https://linktr.ee/inthetrunk_
+ support from
Brie
Windowpane
Pyongyang
Friday 17th November 2023
New Cross Inn
London
Doors 6pm
Tickets £7 ADV | £10 OTD
