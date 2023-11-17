DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Big Bubble Rave ft. Tom Kenny and the Hi-Seas

Avalon Hollywood
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

IT'S DUMB JUST COME HAVE FUN. WHO CARES. COOL IS DEAD.

Feat. Tom Kenny (THE VOICE OF SPONGEBOB) & The Hi-Seas

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Shrek Rave
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Avalon Hollywood

1735 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

