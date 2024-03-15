Top track

Giant Rooks - For You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giant Rooks - How Have You Been? - The Tour.

Deutsches Haus
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsFlensburg
€37.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Giant Rooks - For You
Got a code?

About

Wer in diesem Jahr versuchte, ein Ticket für eine Show der Giant Rooks zu ergattern, musste schnell sein. Innerhalb von Minuten waren sie ausverkauft. Kein Wunder! Einer erfolgreichen Europa und USA Tour folgten Hitsingles wie „Morning Blue“ und „Bedroom E...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von All Artists Agency & OHA! Music.

Lineup

Giant Rooks

Venue

Deutsches Haus

Berliner Platz 1, 24937 Flensburg, Deutschland
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.