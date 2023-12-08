DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Freakin' Time Club Night

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:45 pm
DJLondon
Free
Freakin’ Time returns with your beautiful host Max Newman and special guest DJs for another night of floor-filling disco, rare gems & underground boogie bangers on Friday 8th December !

RSVP for your free ticket - £5 OTD!

Entry is subject to capacity, la...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open10:45 pm
180 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

