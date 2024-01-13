Top track

Midnight Lover

January Blues Festival: Mud Morganfield

The Forge
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

January Blues Festival presents

MUD MORGANFIELD (Chicago, USA)

+ support: Johnny Mars & The Cold Heart Revue

+ Host/DJ: Snowboy

Mud Morganfield is the eldest son of legendary Blues icon Muddy Waters.

Mullti-award-winning artist Mud Morganfield is an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Mud Morganfield

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

