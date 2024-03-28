Top track

Hatis Noit + Sheherazaad

The Lab
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

There isn’t a more unique entry into a musical journey than that of Japanese voice artist Hatis Noit, who today announces her much anticipated debut album Aura will be released June 24 on Erased Tapes.

Her musical awakening took place at the tender age of...

This is an all ages event
Presented by The Lab.

Lineup

Sheherazaad, Hatis Noit

Venue

The Lab

2948 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

