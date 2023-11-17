DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Deanyboy's Official Birthday

BRIX LDN
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsLondon
From Free
About

Producer, Artist and Songwriter DeanyBoy celebrates his birthday this Friday.

Credited for working with @thenameiscashh @m1llionz @wstrnmusic @iamshakka @kennyallstar marshaambrosius @ardadz @papachayse @danielbedingfld

Tables and bottles are available f...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Rapture Record Group.

Venue

BRIX LDN

16 Great Guildford St, London SE1 0HS, UK
Doors open9:30 pm

