Això Que Sona És Nostre

New Year's Eve Ocaña + Glove 2024

Café Ocaña
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€22

About

New Year's Eve Ocaña + Glove 2024!

23:00 - 4:00

Multiple Ambience with music & perfo

With:

Deckard

Sonido Tupinamba

Zonzo

Chico Simon

Bajos

Ocaña DragQueens Team

Get Ready

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Café Ocaña S.L..

Lineup

2
Deckard, Zonzo, Sonido Tupinamba and 2 more

Venue

Café Ocaña

Pl. Reial, 13-15, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

