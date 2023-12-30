DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TG NNYE

Ministry Of Sound
Sat, 30 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £37.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
9pm - 6am

The end of the year is nearly here, and it's almost time for our annual Not New Years Eve event at the legendary Ministry of Sound! Dust off your most glamorous fetish outfits as we pull out all the stops to help you forget about any troubles of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Torture Garden.

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open9:00 pm
1200 capacity

