English Teacher

The Crescent
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£13.20

Young Leeds post-punk quartet English Teacher return to The Crescent for a show in Independent Venue Week.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by PPY & Northern Radar

English Teacher

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

