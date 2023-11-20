DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

"Children of the Revolution" GLAM ROCK

Sala Clamores
Mon, 20 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Homenaje a las bandas de Glam Rock

T. Rex, David Bowie, Lou Reed, The Sweet, Slade, Gary Glitter, Alvin Stardust, Steve Harley & The Cockney Revel, Mott the Hoople, Roxy Music, Geordie, Queen, Wizzard, New York Dolls, Kiss, Motley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poiso...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

