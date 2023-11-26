DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Storytellers: Chosen Family

Purgatory
Sun, 26 Nov, 8:00 pm
ComedyNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Caroline Dunn and Hope Woodard present Storytellers: Chosen Families edition. It's a night for comedians and storytellers to come together and share some vulnerable, and potentially funny, stories about chosen families. Come for a night of stories all abou...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.