DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Teksupport: Bonobo, Maceo Plex + more

Brooklyn Warehouse Location
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $52.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dec 29: Bonobo (DJ set) | Maceo Plex x Avision | DJ Tennis x Jimi Jules | Miluhska x Tony y Not
Brooklyn Navy Yard

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Brooklyn Warehouse Location

Brooklyn, NY, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.