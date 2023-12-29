Top track

Bonobo - Cirrus

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Teksupport: Bonobo, Maceo Plex + more

ArtsDistrict Brooklyn
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $52.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dec 29: Bonobo (DJ set)
Maceo Plex x Avision
DJ Tennis x Jimi Jules
Miluhska x Tony y Not

ArtsDistrict BK

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Bonobo, Maceo Plex, Avision and 4 more

Venue

ArtsDistrict Brooklyn

25 Franklin Street, Brooklyn, New York 11222, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

