Desert Daze Nights: Neighborhood Brats + Ingrates

Gold-Diggers
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

The FREE, recurring and unparalleled monthly Desert Daze Nights returns to Gold-Diggers on December 2nd with a heater of a bill featuring live sets from Neighborhood Brats and Ingrates. Disc Jockey Roger Mars of Cretin Hop will be spinning rarities from be...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Lineup

Neighborhood Brats, Ingrates

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

