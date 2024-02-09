Top track

Sainte Vie - Labyrinth

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Akumandra: Sainte Vie presents Vortex AV, Township Rebellion, Øostil, Mateo b2b Eli

Knockdown Center
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $33.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sainte Vie - Labyrinth
Got a code?

About

Akumandra presents VORTEX Audio-Visual featuring Sainte Vie (live AV), Township Rebellion (Special Guest), Øostil, and Mateo b2b Eli at Knockdown Center.

21+
Akumandra
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sainte Vie, Township Rebellion, Øostil

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.