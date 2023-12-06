DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Expresso Transatlântico

Musicbox Lisboa
Wed, 6 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsLisbon
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Expresso Transatlântico é uma viagem musical entre as influências da tradição portuguesa e as sonoridades globais contemporâneas.

Com Gaspar Varela na guitarra portuguesa, Sebastião Varela na guitarra elétrica e Rafael Matos na bateria, a banda ilustra mu...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.

Lineup

Expresso Transatlântico

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:00 pm

