Selcouth Quartet ft. Joe Russo, Stuart Bogie, Jon Shaw, Jonathan Goldberger (Album Release)

The Sultan Room
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Selcouth Quartet is a dynamic and eclectic ensemble that defies easy categorization. The quartet, consisting of Joe Russo on drums and keys, Stuart Bogie on saxophone, flute, clarinet, and keys, Jon Shaw on acoustic and electric basses, and Jonathan Goldbe...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.

Lineup

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

