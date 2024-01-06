DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SYNTHICIDE X is the 10 year anniversary weekend for the party and label that has nurtured dark synth-driven music in Brooklyn since January 2014. Featuring Blu Anxxiety, Puerta Negra and Un Hombre Solo.
This heavy-hitter night features only live performan...
