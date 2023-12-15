DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra

Club Congress
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Friday, December 15th

Doors 7pm

ADV $10 | $15 DOS

21+

PHOENIX AFROBEAT ORCHESTRA [PAO!] proudly carries the musical and social torch that was first lit by the powerful duo of FELA KUTI and TONY ALLEN, original invento...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

