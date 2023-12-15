DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday, December 15th
Doors 7pm
ADV $10 | $15 DOS
21+
---PHOENIX AFROBEAT ORCHESTRA---PHOENIX AFROBEAT ORCHESTRA [PAO!] proudly carries the musical and social torch that was first lit by the powerful duo of FELA KUTI and TONY ALLEN, original invento...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.