Thanksgiving Eve

Blue Midtown
Wed, 22 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Blue Midtown is a hidden gem located in the depths of Times Square, NY featuring multiple levels & rooms with state of the art lighting & sound curating the ultimate nightlife experience.

For table reservations and more please contact Allan (646) 263-4593...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Crust Nation & Dream Hospitality.
Venue

Blue Midtown

220 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

