Courting en Sound Isidro

Maravillas Club
Tue, 9 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Courting en Sound Isidro

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sound Isidro.

Lineup

Courting

Venue

Maravillas Club

Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 33, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

