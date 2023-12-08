DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LOCO DISCO presents TRUE HOUSE 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY + CELEBRATING THE BIRTHDAY OF THE FOUNDER JOEL DEMARZO'S 50TH BDAY
SUPPORT FROM JOEL DEMARZO B2B 1ST NATURE, CONSCIOUS RHYTHM (AK HOUSE MOVEMENT) RED FIVE & TEAK MAKAI
POWERED BY VOID ACOUSTICS
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.