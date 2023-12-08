DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Loco Disco presents True House 10 Year Anniversary

Social Costa Mesa
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LOCO DISCO presents TRUE HOUSE 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY + CELEBRATING THE BIRTHDAY OF THE FOUNDER JOEL DEMARZO'S 50TH BDAY

SUPPORT FROM JOEL DEMARZO B2B 1ST NATURE, CONSCIOUS RHYTHM (AK HOUSE MOVEMENT) RED FIVE & TEAK MAKAI

POWERED BY VOID ACOUSTICS

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Loco Disco.

Social Costa Mesa

512 West 19th Street, Costa Mesa, California 92627, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

