Mary Lattimore

Scala
Tue, 26 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MARY LATTIMORE is a harpist and composer living in Los Angeles. She experiments with her Lyon and Healy Concert Grand harp and effects. Her solo debut, The Withdrawing Room, was released in 2013 on Desire Path Recordings. Lattimore also writes harp parts f...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Upset The Rhythm.

Lineup

Mary Lattimore

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

