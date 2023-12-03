Top track

KRANKk & Yann Gaudeuille - Into My Home

AAA goes live / KRANKk ft gala dragot IS performer

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sun, 3 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
About

Domenica 03 Dicembre al MONK Roma

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35 (Roma)

All Areas Access goes live

Lo spettacolo è con:

  • KRANKk (band belga)
  • gala dragot (cantante belga)
  • Argentina Cirillo (International Sign perferomer e ballerina)

Ad accompagare lo spet...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

