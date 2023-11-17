DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SUBMISSION is back...the club night where you can hear your music played by your favourite DJ!
PRODUCERS - if you feel your production matches the vibe of the night, submit your track for a chance to get them played by the DJs!
Hosted by 1000pcs (Calaida
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.