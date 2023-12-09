Top track

Nico Play - La Ciruela

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nico Play / Gabacho / Yna

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nico Play - La Ciruela
Got a code?

About

Cobra Lounge presents...

Nico Play
w/ Gabacho and Yna

All Ages

Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Yna, Gabacho, Nico Play

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.