Top track

The Black Tambourines - Bad Days

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

10 Years of Acid B0x: The Black Tambourines

Green Door Store
8 Dec - 9 Dec
GigsBrighton
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Black Tambourines - Bad Days
Got a code?

About

Well, here we are! 10 whole years of throwing parties, getting drunk and making some noise. So to celebrate, we thought it'd be nice to bring some old faces back along with some news ones and as we're now in double didgets it only made sense to do two nigh...

Presented by Acid Box.

Lineup

The Black Tambourines, Trip Westerns, Electric Cowboy Club

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.