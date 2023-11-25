Top track

SONIKKU - Sweat (feat. LIZ) [SOPHIE Remix]

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gal Pals: London

Lafayette
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

SONIKKU - Sweat (feat. LIZ) [SOPHIE Remix]
Got a code?

About

Make you sweat / Drippin' down your neck / Let's get together / Gonna make you sweat 💦

It's the last Gal Pals of the year! Come get hot and sweaty with us as we dance through the winter gloom in our big queer dance party ✨

Gal Pals is a queer dance part...

Presented by Gal Pals.

Lineup

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.