Stomping Ground with Resident DJ Mr Thing - 45's Special

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Fri, 24 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

Join us on Friday 24th November for another Stomping Ground takeover, with resident DJ Mr Thing kicking off the weekend with a 45's special! The turntablist and vinyl fanatic will be bringing the very best of his record collection to the booth.

Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.

Lineup

Mr. Thing

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
350 capacity

