DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Peter Saxe Quintet: Cool Struttin'

The Century Room
Fri, 29 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

($15-$30 | 7pm & 9pm Shows) Chicago-based pianist Peter Saxe returns to Tucson for the winter with an all-star quintet to perform Sonny Clark's 1958 Blue Note classic album "Cool Struttin'". Described as an "enduring hard bop classic" by the New York Times...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by the Century Room

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.