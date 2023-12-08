DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bites

The Black Heart
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SYD presents, by arrangement with TKO

THE BITES

+ Guests

WHITE RAVEN DOWN

CIRCUS 66

This is an 18+ event
SYD presents, by arrangement with TKO

Lineup

Circus 66, White Raven Down, The Bites

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

