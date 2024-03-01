Top track

Man/Woman/Chainsaw - Any Given Sunday

Man/Woman/Chainsaw

The Hope & Ruin
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Man/Woman/Chainsaw - Any Given Sunday
About

JOY. presents
Man/Woman/Chainsaw
+ ladylike
+ Van Zon

This is an 18+ event
Presented by JOY.

Lineup

Van Zon, Ladylike, Man/Woman/Chainsaw

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

