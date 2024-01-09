Top track

On s'aime

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Marc desse + Niki Demillier + Super Léone

Supersonic
Tue, 9 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

On s'aime
Got a code?

About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Bertrand Burgalat, Yan Wagner & Mustang

MARC DESSE*
(French pop - Paris, FR)
NIKI DEMILLIER
(Pop - La Tebwa - Paris, FR)
SUPER LÉONE
(Rock - Angers, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Marc Desse

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.