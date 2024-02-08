DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Yamê est un artiste franco-camerounais né d’un père musicien et d’une mère informaticienne, deux passions dont il a hérité et qui rythment sa vie. 100% autodidacte, il lance sa carrière solo en mars 2020 après avoir débuté en tant que claviériste et chante...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.