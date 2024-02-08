Top track

Yamê

Le Krakatoa
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMérignac
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Yamê est un artiste franco-camerounais né d’un père musicien et d’une mère informaticienne, deux passions dont il a hérité et qui rythment sa vie. 100% autodidacte, il lance sa carrière solo en mars 2020 après avoir débuté en tant que claviériste et chante...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Transrock.

Lineup

Venue

Le Krakatoa

3 Av. Victor Hugo, 33700 Mérignac, France
Doors open7:30 pm

