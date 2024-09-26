DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tez Ilyas

The Crescent
Thu, 26 Sept 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyYork
From £16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
One of the most celebrated stars in British comedy, Tez Ilyas (Live At the Apollo, Mock The Week, Comedy Central, Comic Relief) and Sunday Times best selling author (Secret Diary of a British Muslim Aged 13 3⁄4) is back with his hilarious new show.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Burning Duck Comedy.

Tez Ilyas

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

