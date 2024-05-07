Top track

8 now

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Food House (Fraxiom + Gupi)

Belgrave Music Hall
Tue, 7 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

8 now
Got a code?

About

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Percolate LIVE.

Lineup

food house

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs