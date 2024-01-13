Top track

River Runs Red

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Life of Agony, Prong

Salty's Beach Bar
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsLake Como
$48.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

River Runs Red
Got a code?

About

Life of Agony plays an exclusive 30th anniversary show for their eminal record river runs red! NYC legends PRONG join to support this legendary show!

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar and Shore Style Punk Night

Lineup

Life of Agony, Prong

Venue

Salty's Beach Bar

1705 Main Street, Belmar, New Jersey 07719, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.