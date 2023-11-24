Top track

Fasme - Climax

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Concert — Fasme

Badaboum
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fasme - Climax
Got a code?

Event information

Concert — Fasme

Au programme ? Un nouveau live qu'il nous présentera pour la première fois.

Le jeune producteur, qui vient tout juste de sortir son premier LP « Bloom » sur Analogical Force, est considéré comme l’une des figures montantes de l’électr Read more

Présenté par Badaboum.

Lineup

FASME

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.